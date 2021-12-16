Joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General and the Ukrainian President (opening remarks by the Ukrainian President)
BELGIUM
12.16.2021
Courtesy Video
Joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 16 December 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 07:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|825929
|VIRIN:
|211216-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732748
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General and the Ukrainian President (opening remarks by the Ukrainian President)
LEAVE A COMMENT