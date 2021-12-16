NATO Secretary General holds bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine
BELGIUM
12.16.2021
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 16 December 2021.
