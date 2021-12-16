Ukrainian President arrives at NATO HQ for official visit
BELGIUM
12.16.2021
Courtesy Video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at NATO headquarters for official visit on 16 December 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 05:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825925
|VIRIN:
|211216-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732715
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Ukrainian President arrives at NATO HQ for official visit
LEAVE A COMMENT