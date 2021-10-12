NSA Naples Army/Navy Flag Football Game InFocus

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825921" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

211210-N-EM691-1002



NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 10, 2021). DoD members of the NSA Naples Community participate in the local 2021 Army/Navy Flag Football Game Dec. 10, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Sherylynn Jensen)