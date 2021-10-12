NSA Naples Army/Navy Flag Football Game InFocus No Graphics

211210-N-EM691-1003
NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 10, 2021). DoD members of the NSA Naples Community participate in the local 2021 Army/Navy Flag Football Game Dec. 10, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Sherylynn Jensen)
