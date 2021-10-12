Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Army/Navy Flag Football Game InFocus No Graphics

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    211210-N-EM691-1003

    NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 10, 2021). DoD members of the NSA Naples Community participate in the local 2021 Army/Navy Flag Football Game Dec. 10, 2021. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Sherylynn Jensen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 05:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 825920
    VIRIN: 211213-N-EM691-1003
    Filename: DOD_108732684
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    This work, NSA Naples Army/Navy Flag Football Game InFocus No Graphics, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples
    Army/Navy
    Flag Football
    2021

