Resolute Dragon 21 Bilateral Ground Tactical Control Center

U.S. Marines and sailors work alongside soldiers from the Japan Self-Defense Force in the Bilateral Ground Tactical Control Center (BGTCC) during Resolute Dragon 21 at Ojojihara Proving Grounds, Japan, Dec. 14, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kirstin Spanu)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825915
|VIRIN:
|211215-M-TA826-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732598
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
