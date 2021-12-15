Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Rescues Mariners Smuggling Illicit Drugs

    GULF OF OMAN

    12.15.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211215-N-NO146-2002
    GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 15, 2021) Mariners observed pouring containers of liquid on cargo and forward deck prior to fire aboard a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 15. (U.S. Navy Video)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 02:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825913
    VIRIN: 211215-N-NO146-2002
    Filename: DOD_108732550
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: GULF OF OMAN

    Rescue
    Gulf of Oman
    5th Fleet
    CTF 150
    PC6

