Resolute Dragon 21 Armed Reconnaissance for USS Ralph Johnson

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 and U.S. Navy MH-60R with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 77 carry out armed reconnaissance for the USS Ralph Johnson during Resolute Dragon 21 off the coast of Misawa, Japan, Dec. 15, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and JGSDF since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|12.15.2021
|12.16.2021 01:41
|B-Roll
|825910
|211215-M-UH307-001
|DOD_108732465
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
