Marines from Okinawa came to Misawa Airbase to participate in the exercise Resolute Dragon 21. Resolute Dragon 21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the Japan Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps in 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 01:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|825909
|VIRIN:
|211215-N-BK888-031
|Filename:
|DOD_108732464
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resolute Dragon 21, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
