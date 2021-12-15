Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Dragon 21

    JAPAN

    12.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    Marines from Okinawa came to Misawa Airbase to participate in the exercise Resolute Dragon 21. Resolute Dragon 21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the Japan Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps in 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 01:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 825909
    VIRIN: 211215-N-BK888-031
    Filename: DOD_108732464
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Resolute Dragon 21, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BK888 Resolute Dragon Misawa Airbase Marine Corps JASDF

