GULF OF OMAN (Dec. 15, 2021) A fire burns aboard a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Dec. 15. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 01:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825904
|VIRIN:
|Filename:
|DOD_108732422
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
U.S. Navy Rescues Mariners Smuggling Illicit Drugs
