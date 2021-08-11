211108-N-MD461-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2021) A close-in weapon system (CIWS) fires during a live-fire exercise aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 8, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff D. Kempton)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 23:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825874
|VIRIN:
|211108-N-MD461-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732288
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise, by PO3 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT