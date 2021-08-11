Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeffrey Kempton 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211108-N-MD461-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2021) A close-in weapon system (CIWS) fires during a live-fire exercise aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 8, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff D. Kempton)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 23:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825874
    VIRIN: 211108-N-MD461-2001
    Filename: DOD_108732288
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Live-Fire Exercise, by PO3 Jeffrey Kempton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    Live-Fire
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    VINCSG

