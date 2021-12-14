U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division establish, support, and maintain communication to enable command and control capabilities during Resolute Dragon 21 on Ojojihara Proving Grounds, Japan, Dec. 14, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and JGSDF since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific in support of 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825873
|VIRIN:
|211214-M-UH307-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732284
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, MIYAGI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Resolute Dragon 21 Communication, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
