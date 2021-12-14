Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 21 Communication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    12.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Mario Ramirez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division establish, support, and maintain communication to enable command and control capabilities during Resolute Dragon 21 on Ojojihara Proving Grounds, Japan, Dec. 14, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and JGSDF since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific in support of 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 01:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825873
    VIRIN: 211214-M-UH307-001
    Filename: DOD_108732284
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, MIYAGI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 21 Communication, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    ResoluteDragon21
    RD21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT