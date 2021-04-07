Operations continue at Camp Pendleton. The Fuel System Supply Point has been established. Now fuel must be tested, stored, and transported to customers.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 22:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|825869
|VIRIN:
|210704-A-NV630-697
|Filename:
|DOD_108732237
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QLLEX 2021 Part IV, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
