QLLEX 2021 Part I

The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (#QLLEX) is a two-week long training exercise that establishes real-world training, at five locations across the nation, for Army Reserve Logisticians.
At Camp Pendleton, California the lead Army organization is the 334th Quartermaster Battalion 383rd Quartermaster Battalion (El Paso, Texas).
Join us for Part I of the #QLLEX 2021 mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 22:49
|Category:
|Series
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
