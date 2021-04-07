Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QLLEX 2021 Part I

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (#QLLEX) is a two-week long training exercise that establishes real-world training, at five locations across the nation, for Army Reserve Logisticians.

    At Camp Pendleton, California the lead Army organization is the 334th Quartermaster Battalion 383rd Quartermaster Battalion (El Paso, Texas).

    Join us for Part I of the #QLLEX 2021 mission.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 22:49
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

