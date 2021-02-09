Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chronicles of Sasebo: Kaelin Lemieux

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.02.2021

    Video by Seaman John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Explore the day-to-day life of Boatswain's Mate Kaelin Lemieux.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 22:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825863
    VIRIN: 210902-N-IL115-001
    Filename: DOD_108732230
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chronicles of Sasebo: Kaelin Lemieux, by SN John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Japan
    Navy
    Sailor
    Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT