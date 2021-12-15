Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 60th Aerial Port Squadron, conduct preparations for the movement of Dual 10K Kleen Water Filter systems Dec. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The water treatment systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government, and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 21:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825858
    VIRIN: 211215-F-SK304-1300
    Filename: DOD_108732218
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Travis AFB supports Red Hill water movement, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base

    2T2XX Air Transportation

    port dawgs
    APS
    TAFB
    redhill
    safewaters

