Travis AFB supports Red Hill water movement

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 60th Aerial Port Squadron, conduct preparations for the movement of Dual 10K Kleen Water Filter systems Dec. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The water treatment systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government, and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|12.15.2021
|12.15.2021 21:14
|B-Roll
|825858
|211215-F-SK304-1300
|DOD_108732218
|00:01:38
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|2
|2
