Airman Guadagnuolo explores a traditional Japanese town an hour North of Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 21:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825857
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-BK985-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108732207
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|SAITAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Passport Kawagoe, by Amn Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
