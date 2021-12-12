Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rising Thunder CALFEX B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division alongside members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a combined arms live-fire exercise during training exercise Rising Thunder on December 12, 2021 at Yakima Training Center, Wa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825847
    VIRIN: 211212-A-DN279-696
    Filename: DOD_108732100
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising Thunder CALFEX B-Roll Package, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RisingThunder21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT