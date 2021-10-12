Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Juan Jimenez encourages Redstone to contribute to this year's Combined Federal Campaign

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    The annual fundraising campaign began October 15 and continues to January 15.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 18:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825843
    VIRIN: 211210-O-LJ922-257
    Filename: DOD_108732031
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Juan Jimenez encourages Redstone to contribute to this year's Combined Federal Campaign, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PSA

