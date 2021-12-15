This look back to August highlights the support Ramstein Air Base, Germany provided for Afghan evacuees, Special Ops Airmen supported earthquake relief in Haiti, and California Air National Guard Airmen joined the fight against wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825813
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-HA846-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108731545
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year In Review: Ramstein Responds, Helping Haiti, Fighting Fires, by SrA Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
