Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year In Review: Ramstein Responds, Helping Haiti, Fighting Fires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mikayla Daly 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This look back to August highlights the support Ramstein Air Base, Germany provided for Afghan evacuees, Special Ops Airmen supported earthquake relief in Haiti, and California Air National Guard Airmen joined the fight against wildfires.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825813
    VIRIN: 211215-F-HA846-1001
    Filename: DOD_108731545
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year In Review: Ramstein Responds, Helping Haiti, Fighting Fires, by SrA Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    Featured Video
    AFTV
    ATAF(S)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT