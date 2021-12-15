Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division responds to western Kentucky tornadoes

    MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    COL Kimberly Peeples, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander discusses how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responding to the severe storms and tornadoes that swept through the western part of Kentucky. Peeples is at the generator staging base where 61 generators are stages to assist local, state and federal partners at the point of need. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Katie Newton)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 15:05
    Category: Interviews
    Location: MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY, US

    USACE
    Kentucky
    generators
    tornado
    emergency
    Great Lakes and Ohio River Division
    Louisville District

