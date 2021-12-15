USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division responds to western Kentucky tornadoes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



COL Kimberly Peeples, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander discusses how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responding to the severe storms and tornadoes that swept through the western part of Kentucky. Peeples is at the generator staging base where 61 generators are stages to assist local, state and federal partners at the point of need. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Katie Newton)