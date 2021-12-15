USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division responds to western Kentucky tornadoes

COL Kimberly Peeples, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commander discusses how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responding to the severe storms and tornadoes that swept through the western part of Kentucky. Peeples is at the generator staging base where 61 generators are stages to assist local, state and federal partners at the point of need. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Katie Newton)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 15:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|825811
|VIRIN:
|211215-A-HR174-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108731487
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
