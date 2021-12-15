SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: New Leadership for the Air Force, Thracian Star 21

This week’s look Around the Air Force looks back at highlights from the past year as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall and new Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones take office, and exercise Thracian Star 21 brings Airmen from Aviano Air Base, Italy to Bulgaria so they can work with the Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic Air Forces.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825804
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108731396
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
