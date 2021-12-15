Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force Year in Review: New Leadership for the Air Force, Thracian Star 21

    12.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force looks back at highlights from the past year as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall and new Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones take office, and exercise Thracian Star 21 brings Airmen from Aviano Air Base, Italy to Bulgaria so they can work with the Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic Air Forces.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 14:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825804
    VIRIN: 211215-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_108731396
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: New Leadership for the Air Force, Thracian Star 21, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

