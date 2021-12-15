SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force Year in Review: New Leadership for the Air Force, Thracian Star 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force looks back at highlights from the past year as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall and new Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones take office, and exercise Thracian Star 21 brings Airmen from Aviano Air Base, Italy to Bulgaria so they can work with the Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic Air Forces.