    Troop Command Fort Belvoir conducted a FTX

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Video by Ronald Harris 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    Troop Command Fort Belvoir conducted a FTX, field training exercise on Marine Corps Base Quantico. These medics refreshed their soldier skills in efforts to maintain soldier and army readiness

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825803
    VIRIN: 210611-O-SP086-279
    Filename: DOD_108731364
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troop Command Fort Belvoir conducted a FTX, by Ronald Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RHC-A
    Regional Health Command - A
    Troop Command Belvoir: FTX

