    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    RC-135 Rivet Joint back end

    NE, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2019

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Crewmembers performing duties in the back end of an RC-135 Rivet Joint from Offutt AFB, Nebraska

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2019
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825797
    VIRIN: 190816-F-CV998-322
    Filename: DOD_108731295
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: NE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RC-135 Rivet Joint back end, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing

