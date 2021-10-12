Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction of the Inspector General Identification Badge (IGIB)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    This short video completed Dec. 10, 2021, describes the purpose and meaning of the U.S. Army Inspector General Identification Badge (IGIB), which was approved in September 2021. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General, and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis, the Inspector General Sergeant Major, unveiled the IGIB to inspectors general Dec. 13, 2021. (U.S. Army video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825793
    VIRIN: 211210-A-A4438-1701
    Filename: DOD_108731276
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction of the Inspector General Identification Badge (IGIB), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    badge
    Inspector general
    USA
    Army
    IG
    DAIG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT