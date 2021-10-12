Introduction of the Inspector General Identification Badge (IGIB)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This short video completed Dec. 10, 2021, describes the purpose and meaning of the U.S. Army Inspector General Identification Badge (IGIB), which was approved in September 2021. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General, and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis, the Inspector General Sergeant Major, unveiled the IGIB to inspectors general Dec. 13, 2021. (U.S. Army video)