Introduction of the Inspector General Identification Badge (IGIB)

This short video completed Dec. 10, 2021, describes the purpose and meaning of the U.S. Army Inspector General Identification Badge (IGIB), which was approved in September 2021. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, the 67th Inspector General, and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis, the Inspector General Sergeant Major, unveiled the IGIB to inspectors general Dec. 13, 2021. (U.S. Army video)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 13:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825793
|VIRIN:
|211210-A-A4438-1701
|Filename:
|DOD_108731276
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
