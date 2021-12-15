Mr. William Mansell, Director, Defense Support Services Center (DSSC), sends his 2021 holiday message to DSSC personnel.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 11:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825777
|VIRIN:
|211215-O-HU587-384
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108731141
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 DSSC Holiday Message, by Emily Bachman, Erin Roberts and Ron Steiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT