Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 DSSC Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Emily Bachman, Erin Roberts and Ron Steiner

    Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support

    Mr. William Mansell, Director, Defense Support Services Center (DSSC), sends his 2021 holiday message to DSSC personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 11:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825777
    VIRIN: 211215-O-HU587-384
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108731141
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 DSSC Holiday Message, by Emily Bachman, Erin Roberts and Ron Steiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT