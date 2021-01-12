U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, 15th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sonia T. Lee, 15th AF command chief, visits at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2021. Koscheski visited JBLE for an immersion tour to learn about the different units and missions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn. Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825763
|VIRIN:
|211206-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108731097
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs follows Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski at Joint Base Langley-Eustis for an immerision tour, by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
