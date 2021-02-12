Interview: SSG Ryan Rodehorst, Caritas Volunteer from CJTF-HOA
SSG Rodehorst is part of the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the Nebraska Army National Guard, currently deployed at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti.
DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Dec. 2, 2021) – U.S. service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier visit and play games with children at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, Dec. 2, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains, as liaisons, provide service members the opportunity to engage and serve the local community. Caritas has been working with street children in Djibouti for the last 18 years. Most of the nearly 1,000 street children registered with the organization in the country are migrants. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller).
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 10:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|825761
|VIRIN:
|211202-F-MI374-0002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108731072
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Caritas Orphanage visited by Camp Lemonnier- INTERVIEW, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT