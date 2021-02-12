Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caritas Orphanage visited by Camp Lemonnier- Clean Video

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.02.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview: SSG Ryan Rodehorst, Caritas Volunteer from CJTF-HOA

    SSG Rodehorst is part of the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the Nebraska Army National Guard, currently deployed at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti.

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Dec. 2, 2021) – U.S. service members stationed at Camp Lemonnier visit and play games with children at Caritas Orphanage, Djibouti, Dec. 2, 2021. U.S. military Chaplains, as liaisons, provide service members the opportunity to engage and serve the local community. Caritas has been working with street children in Djibouti for the last 18 years. Most of the nearly 1,000 street children registered with the organization in the country are migrants. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825758
    VIRIN: 211202-F-MI374-0003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108731061
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caritas Orphanage visited by Camp Lemonnier- Clean Video, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Djibouti
    Africa
    Nebraska National Guard
    CJTF-HOA
    Caritas

