What is the SFAB? Follow this 3 part video series to learn more about the U.S. Army Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) and the work they are doing alongside members of the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) in Djibouti, Africa.
VIDEO 3 of 3
(Air Force video by SSgt Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 09:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|825733
|VIRIN:
|211110-F-MI374-532
|PIN:
|532
|Filename:
|DOD_108730868
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces Assistance Brigade- Video 3 of 3- With Graphics, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT