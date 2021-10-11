Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Assistance Brigade- Video 3 of 3- With Graphics

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    What is the SFAB? Follow this 3 part video series to learn more about the U.S. Army Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) and the work they are doing alongside members of the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) in Djibouti, Africa.

    VIDEO 3 of 3
    (Air Force video by SSgt Katelynn Moeller)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 09:35
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 825733
    VIRIN: 211110-F-MI374-532
    PIN: 532
    Filename: DOD_108730868
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Assistance Brigade- Video 3 of 3- With Graphics, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    SFAB
    BIR

