    Lets Get it Wright Deep Dive: Hope

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, discusses hope with guests from the wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec 15, 2021. This video is part of a monthly series exploring Air Force Materiel Command Connect topics. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 10:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 825723
    VIRIN: 211215-F-GW597-1001
    Filename: DOD_108730850
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US

    This work, Lets Get it Wright Deep Dive: Hope, by Matthew Clouse, SrA Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hope
    88ABW
    AFMC Connect

