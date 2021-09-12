Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill inspires Tampa students during AIM HIGH flight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Air Refueling Wing hosted four students ages 16-17 and eight administrators with the Hillsborough County School District, on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft orientation flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 08:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825709
    VIRIN: 211209-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_108730798
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    refueling
    mentorship
    Students
    AMC
    Tampa
    recruiting
    Aviation Inspiration Mentorship (AIM) High program

