The 6th Air Refueling Wing hosted four students ages 16-17 and eight administrators with the Hillsborough County School District, on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft orientation flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 9, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 08:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825709
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108730798
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, MacDill inspires Tampa students during AIM HIGH flight, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
