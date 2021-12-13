AFW2 | Adaptive Sports

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Adaptive Sports Program connects recovering Airmen to introductory and competitive adaptive sports opportunities to enhance their recovery and overall quality of life, regardless of visible or invisible wounds. Each sport offers a world class coaching staff, adaptable equipment, virtual training, nutrition plans and active links that connect Airmen to community-based sports programs. After attending an adaptive sports training event (virtually or in-person), recovering Airmen are offered participation in Developmental Tracks to support new found sports skills and to prepare Airmen interested in competing at the DoD Warrior Games or Invictus Games.