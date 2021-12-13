The Adaptive Sports Program connects recovering Airmen to introductory and competitive adaptive sports opportunities to enhance their recovery and overall quality of life, regardless of visible or invisible wounds. Each sport offers a world class coaching staff, adaptable equipment, virtual training, nutrition plans and active links that connect Airmen to community-based sports programs. After attending an adaptive sports training event (virtually or in-person), recovering Airmen are offered participation in Developmental Tracks to support new found sports skills and to prepare Airmen interested in competing at the DoD Warrior Games or Invictus Games.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 07:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825707
|VIRIN:
|211213-F-XX948-008
|PIN:
|211213
|Filename:
|DOD_108730774
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | Adaptive Sports, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT