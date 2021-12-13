Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Adaptive Sports

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Adaptive Sports Program connects recovering Airmen to introductory and competitive adaptive sports opportunities to enhance their recovery and overall quality of life, regardless of visible or invisible wounds. Each sport offers a world class coaching staff, adaptable equipment, virtual training, nutrition plans and active links that connect Airmen to community-based sports programs. After attending an adaptive sports training event (virtually or in-person), recovering Airmen are offered participation in Developmental Tracks to support new found sports skills and to prepare Airmen interested in competing at the DoD Warrior Games or Invictus Games.

    TAGS

    Swimming
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

