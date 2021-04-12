Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Incirlik Airmen certify on TCCC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Titan Airmen along with our NATO allies engaged in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training course to learn lifesaving skills and render basic medical aid to trauma casualties.

    TCCC is a two-day course that covers field medical training techniques required to save a wingman's life in a combat scenario. The U.S. Department of Defense has implemented TCCC as the new medical practice across the military branches to replace the Self Aid Buddy Care System.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825705
    VIRIN: 211204-F-EZ689-260
    Filename: DOD_108730772
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Airmen certify on TCCC, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    department of defense
    tactical combat casualty care
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Medical Group
    39th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT