Titan Airmen along with our NATO allies engaged in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training course to learn lifesaving skills and render basic medical aid to trauma casualties.
TCCC is a two-day course that covers field medical training techniques required to save a wingman's life in a combat scenario. The U.S. Department of Defense has implemented TCCC as the new medical practice across the military branches to replace the Self Aid Buddy Care System.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 08:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825705
|VIRIN:
|211204-F-EZ689-260
|Filename:
|DOD_108730772
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Incirlik Airmen certify on TCCC, by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
