AFW2 | Empowerment in Transition

The EIT Program equips, encourages, and empowers recovering Airmen and caregivers in the development and achievement of long-term career and life goals. Participants receive personalized coaching and guidance to ensure positive management of career changes, building effective ways forward and to take charge of their post-military lives.
12.13.2021
12.15.2021
Video Productions
JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
