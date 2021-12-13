Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Empowerment in Transition

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The EIT Program equips, encourages, and empowers recovering Airmen and caregivers in the development and achievement of long-term career and life goals. Participants receive personalized coaching and guidance to ensure positive management of career changes, building effective ways forward and to take charge of their post-military lives.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 06:46
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US

    EIT
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Empowerment in Transition

