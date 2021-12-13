Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | Caregiver Support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The CFSP links caregivers together and provides training and education to strengthen family resiliency, while connecting with community resources. A caregiver is the recovering Airman’s family member (spouse, mom, dad, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, etc.) or friend who provides him/her non-professional assistance with one or more activities of daily living. Through the CFSP, caregivers learn positive coping skills, how to enjoy personal time without guilt, and to avoid burnout while learning to thrive. Some of the many tools offered are skill building and holistic training such as resiliency, personality inventory, communication, financial wellness, PTSD/TBI awareness, benefits & entitlements, and suicide awareness. The DoD Military Caregiver Personalized Experiences, Engagement and Resources (PEER) Forums are offered. Ambassador and Mentorship trainings are also available to caregivers who are ready to share their stories and to help other caregivers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 06:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825693
    VIRIN: 211213-F-XX948-002
    PIN: 211213
    Filename: DOD_108730688
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 | Caregiver Support, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFW2
    Caregiver Support
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT