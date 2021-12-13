AFW2 | Caregiver Support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825693" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The CFSP links caregivers together and provides training and education to strengthen family resiliency, while connecting with community resources. A caregiver is the recovering Airman’s family member (spouse, mom, dad, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, etc.) or friend who provides him/her non-professional assistance with one or more activities of daily living. Through the CFSP, caregivers learn positive coping skills, how to enjoy personal time without guilt, and to avoid burnout while learning to thrive. Some of the many tools offered are skill building and holistic training such as resiliency, personality inventory, communication, financial wellness, PTSD/TBI awareness, benefits & entitlements, and suicide awareness. The DoD Military Caregiver Personalized Experiences, Engagement and Resources (PEER) Forums are offered. Ambassador and Mentorship trainings are also available to caregivers who are ready to share their stories and to help other caregivers.