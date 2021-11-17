U. S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U. S. Africa Command, wrapped up a multi-country trip to the Southern Africa region, Nov. 17-23. During his travels, he visited civilian and military leaders in Mozambique, South Africa and Botswana. (courtesy video by: U.S. Embassy in Mozambique)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 03:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825679
|VIRIN:
|211117-A-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108730568
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|MZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gen. Townsend visits Mozambique to advance mutual security interests, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
