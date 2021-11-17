Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Townsend visits Mozambique to advance mutual security interests

    MOZAMBIQUE

    11.17.2021

    U.S. Africa Command

    U. S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U. S. Africa Command, wrapped up a multi-country trip to the Southern Africa region, Nov. 17-23. During his travels, he visited civilian and military leaders in Mozambique, South Africa and Botswana. (courtesy video by: U.S. Embassy in Mozambique)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 03:11
    u.s. africa command
    mozambique
    general stephen townsend

