Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ/5th AF Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    AFN Tokyo

    Lieutenant General Ricky Rupp assumes command of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, relieve Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 01:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825653
    VIRIN: 210827-F-WC934-431
    Filename: DOD_108730493
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ/5th AF Change of Command Ceremony, by SSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    USFJ
    5 AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT