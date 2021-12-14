PTD Battery Charging Safety

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Robert Brown from the US Army Garrison Humphreys Safety Office has some advice on how to properly and safely charge your Personal Transportation Device. if you have questions about charging your PTD or other safety measures, you can contact them at 755-2664, or stop by Bldg. 484, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.