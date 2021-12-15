Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sagamihara Museum Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Col. Christopher Tomlinson, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, boosted bilateral relations by visiting the Sagamihara City Museum Dec. 8 to see the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, exhibition with his friend and partner, Sagamihara City Mayor Kentaro Motomura.
    #ArmyFamily #GoodNeighbors #JAXA #ISAS

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 00:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825650
    VIRIN: 211215-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108730459
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    JAXA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT