Sagamihara Museum Visit

Col. Christopher Tomlinson, the commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, boosted bilateral relations by visiting the Sagamihara City Museum Dec. 8 to see the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, exhibition with his friend and partner, Sagamihara City Mayor Kentaro Motomura.
#ArmyFamily #GoodNeighbors #JAXA #ISAS
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 00:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825650
|VIRIN:
|211215-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108730459
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
