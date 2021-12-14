Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Takata Airbag Recall

    JAPAN

    12.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    There is an active recall on Takata airbags due to a defect that causes the gas generator to abnormally explode in a crash. USFJ is tracking approximately 770 vehicles registered to SOFA members are still driving around with defective airbags.

    This work, Takata Airbag Recall, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

