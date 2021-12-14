There is an active recall on Takata airbags due to a defect that causes the gas generator to abnormally explode in a crash. USFJ is tracking approximately 770 vehicles registered to SOFA members are still driving around with defective airbags.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 23:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825641
|VIRIN:
|211215-M-AS595-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108730358
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Takata Airbag Recall, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
