YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2021) Members of Taiko drum ensembles perform for public audiences along the waterfront facing Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Taiko drums are a traditional instrument in Japanese history and culture. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 22:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|825634
|VIRIN:
|210529-N-RI884-1001
|PIN:
|210529
|Filename:
|DOD_108730330
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Taiko Drumming Yokosuka Japan, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS
