ENOSHIMA, Japan (June 6, 2021) Sights and sounds of Enoshima Island in Japan, about an hour from Tokyo or Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 22:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|825633
|VIRIN:
|210608-N-RI884-1001
|PIN:
|210608
|Filename:
|DOD_108730329
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ENOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Enoshima Island, Japan Spot, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT