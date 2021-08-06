Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Enoshima Island, Japan Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ENOSHIMA, JAPAN

    06.08.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Daniel Barker 

    AFN Yokosuka

    ENOSHIMA, Japan (June 6, 2021) Sights and sounds of Enoshima Island in Japan, about an hour from Tokyo or Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 22:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 825633
    VIRIN: 210608-N-RI884-1001
    PIN: 210608
    Filename: DOD_108730329
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ENOSHIMA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enoshima Island, Japan Spot, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Travel
    Sights Sounds
    Enoshima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT