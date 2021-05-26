YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 26, 2021) Medical personnel on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka administer the first COVID vaccinations approved for dependents in the teenager age group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 22:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|825632
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-RI884-1001
|PIN:
|210526
|Filename:
|DOD_108730328
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Teen COVID SHOTEX Yokosuka, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
