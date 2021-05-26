Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teen COVID SHOTEX Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.26.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Daniel Barker 

    AFN Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 26, 2021) Medical personnel on Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka administer the first COVID vaccinations approved for dependents in the teenager age group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 22:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 825632
    VIRIN: 210526-N-RI884-1001
    PIN: 210526
    Filename: DOD_108730328
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teen COVID SHOTEX Yokosuka, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDICAL
    SHOT
    YOKOSUKA
    COVID

