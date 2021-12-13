Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Anchor Removal

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Ruple 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    211213-N-SC038-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Dec. 13, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's (CVN 69) deck department remove the ship's anchors as part of the ship's planned incremental availability while in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), November 2021. Ike is currently pierside at NNSY in the basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy R. Ruple)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 21:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825626
    VIRIN: 211213-N-SC038-1001
    Filename: DOD_108730217
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    CVN69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    NNSY
    anchor removal

