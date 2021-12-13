USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Anchor Removal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



211213-N-SC038-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Dec. 13, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's (CVN 69) deck department remove the ship's anchors as part of the ship's planned incremental availability while in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), November 2021. Ike is currently pierside at NNSY in the basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy R. Ruple)