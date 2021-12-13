USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Anchor Removal

211213-N-SC038-1001 PORTSMOUTH, Va. — (Dec. 13, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's (CVN 69) deck department remove the ship's anchors as part of the ship's planned incremental availability while in Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), November 2021. Ike is currently pierside at NNSY in the basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy R. Ruple)
