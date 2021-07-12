80th Anniversary Hickam Dec 7 Ceremony Highlight video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hickam members of past and present came together to honor the lives lost in the Attack on Hickam Field that occurred 80 years ago on December 7, 1941. 189 service members died, 303 were wounded, and nearly half of the aircraft stationed on Hickam were rendered useless as a result of that day. Their sacrifices for our nation are not forgotten and will be remembered.