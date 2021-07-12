80th Anniversary Hickam Dec 7 Ceremony Highlight video

Hickam members of past and present came together to honor the lives lost in the Attack on Hickam Field that occurred 80 years ago on December 7, 1941. 189 service members died, 303 were wounded, and nearly half of the aircraft stationed on Hickam were rendered useless as a result of that day. Their sacrifices for our nation are not forgotten and will be remembered.
12.07.2021
12.14.2021
|Series
|825625
|211207-F-JA727-0003
|DOD_108730189
|00:01:00
JBPHH, HI, US
|1
|1
