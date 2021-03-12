Members participate during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop bundle build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3-4, 2021. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 20:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825624
|VIRIN:
|211203-F-VU029-679
|Filename:
|DOD_108730176
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Andersen AFB celebrates OCD 70th Anniversary; building bundles of joy, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
