    Andersen AFB celebrates OCD 70th Anniversary; building bundles of joy

    YIGO, GUAM

    12.03.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members participate during the 70th Anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop bundle build at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 3-4, 2021. OCD is the Department of Defense’s longest-running humanitarian aid and disaster relief training mission and provides relief to more than 50 islands throughout the Pacific. Operations such as OCD provide the U.S. and its partners the opportunity to enhance joint operational capabilities and maintain preparedness for real world emergencies.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825624
    VIRIN: 211203-F-VU029-679
    Filename: DOD_108730176
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: YIGO, GU 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Andersen AFB celebrates OCD 70th Anniversary; building bundles of joy, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    airlift
    Guam
    airdrop
    Micronesia
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    HA/DR
    Operation Christmas Drop
    cargo drop
    lcla
    ROK
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    C-130
    readiness
    training
    36th Airlift Squadron
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    36th Wing
    JASDF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    374th Airlift Wing
    low cost low altitude
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    OCD
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    515th Air Mobility Wing
    OCD70

