    GUAM

    12.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    This video shows highlights of Operation Cookie Drop, an annual spouse-led event during the holidays that gives cookies to service members residing in the dorms at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 15, 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 21:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825621
    VIRIN: 211215-F-XW824-1001
    Filename: DOD_108730137
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cookie Drop 2021, by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36WG

