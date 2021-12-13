Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineers from Purdue University examine plumbing fixtures

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    December 13, 2021 Run Time: 2:27

    Representatives in a wide range of career fields from U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) meet with civil engineers from Purdue University to discuss water contamination issues and examine plumbing fixtures throughout base housing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)


    Interview 1: Charlie Wells, Quality Assurance Specialist, U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

    Interview 2: Sarah Moody, Project Manager, Public Private Venture, U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 19:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825619
    VIRIN: 211213-F-EA289-0002
    Filename: DOD_108730135
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: HI, US

    REDHILL
    SAFEWATERS

