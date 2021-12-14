Travis AFB Airman saves Air Force $10 million and the potential to save more [Short]

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Fanslau, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Dash-21 Aircraft Support section chief, innovated a way to repair C-5M Super Galaxy winches in-house, saving the Air Force $10 million so far with a potential to save another $20 million as repairs continue at Travis Air Force Base, California. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
